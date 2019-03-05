Former Camden man accused of assaulting family enters plea

A man formerly from Camden accused of abusing his wife and two daughters for several years could avoid more jail time.

43-year-old Senad Brkic pleaded no contest last week to aggravated assault.

Other charges against him were dismissed.

As part of a two-year deferred sentence, Brkic has to continue mental health treatment, not contact his family and not commit any crimes.

If he does, he'll be allowed to plead to a lesser charge and be sentenced to the 45 days in jail he's already served.

Brkic was arrested in December of 2017.

His daughters told police he choked both of them in separate incidents during the months before that.

His wife said he attacked her several times.

Brkic was also accused of refusing medical treatment in 2016 for another daughter who was sick and died at the age of 2.

He's now living in Portland.

