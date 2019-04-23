Former CNA sentenced for violating privacy of senior citizen

A former nursing assistant from Hancock County has been sentenced to ten days in jail for violating the privacy of someone in her care.

A judge found 25-year-old Jessica Bunker of Cranberry Isles guilty of that charge Tuesday, but acquitted her of the more serious charge of endangering the welfare of a dependent person.

Prosecutors say she was working as a CNA at a senior living facility and recorded video of a resident in a private bathroom.

Authorities say Bunker sent that video to a co-worker.