Our hearts are with the Hildreth family tonight as they mourn the loss of Horace Hildreth Jr..

"Hoddy," as he was known to his friends and family, was the former CEO of Diversified Communications, the previous owner of WABI.

Hildreth, who lived in Falmouth, was a state senator in the late 60's and had a passion for the conservation of Maine lands.

A memorial for Hoddy will be held this spring.

Hoddy Hildreth was 87.