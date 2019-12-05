Former CEO of Cianbro facing charges after cannon incident at Maine Maritime Academy

The former CEO of Cianbro has been indicted for having a cannon on the grounds of the Maine Maritime Academy campus.

That cannon was fired during a football game in September, injuring a referee.

Authorities say 72-year-old Peter Vigue of Pittsfield is an alumni of the school.

The referee was hit in the face by materials discharged from the cannon which was fired form outside the fence behind the end zone.

Vigue is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and possession and discharge of a firearm on school property

After the incident, Maine Maritime Academy's president said such devices will no longer be allowed on campus.