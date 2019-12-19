Former Brewer mayor, city clerk passes away

One of Brewer's former mayors, who was serving as member of the State House of Representatives has died.

Arthur "Archie" Verow was serving his third term in the Maine House of Representatives.

In addition to his work in state government, Verow retired in 2007 after serving as Brewer's city clerk for 40 years.

Archie Verow was 77.

Below are some statements sent from government officials:

House leadership statement on the passing of the Honorable Arthur Verow:

"Following the announcement of the passing of the Honorable Arthur Verow, House Majority Leader Matt Moonen, D-Portland, and Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, released the following statement:

“It is a difficult day for us in the Legislature as we grieve the loss of our friend, Archie Verow. Rep. Verow was the kind of public servant who embedded himself in every aspect of his community and gave back in every way he could. He served as Brewer’s city clerk, on the city council, as mayor, in the Legislature, as president of the Kiwanis Club and on the boards of St. Xavier’s Home and Brewer Historical Society. In the Legislature, Rep. Verow fought for better protection of our aging Mainers and for better support of municipalities. He was a calming presence who treated everyone with respect. We all knew Rep. Verow as a loving husband to his wife, Fran, and a committed father and grandfather. Our hearts are heavy, and with Rep. Verow’s family.”"

Governor Janet Mills released the following statement grieving the passing of Maine State Representative Archie Verow (D-Brewer):

“It is with great sadness and gratitude for his lifelong contributions to our state that we grieve the passing of Representative “Archie” Verow. Archie was a passionate public servant who dedicated much of his life to the people of Brewer and the State of Maine, serving on Brewer’s City Council, as Mayor, and in the State Legislature. His commitment to community and his tireless defense of Maine seniors will be sorely missed. Just yesterday, I enjoyed his company at the Bangor Chamber of Commerce breakfast, and he was eager to discuss the upcoming legislative session. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his colleagues in the Legislature and with the people of Brewer during this difficult time.”

