Former Bangor school department employee charged with possession of child porn

A former Bangor School Department employee has been formally charged with possession of child porn.

62-year-ol Alan Kochis of Brewer was arrested in August.

According to court documents, he uploaded a sexual image of two boys to the internet.

Police searched his home and say they found more than 200 lewd videos and images of children on his computers.

Police say Kochis admitted he has watched some videos of this nature in the past, and that his wife had caught him doing several years ago.

Kochis was the Director of Business Services at the school department for more than 20 years and resigned last summer.