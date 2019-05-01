Former Augusta mayor, businessman and philanthropist passes away

A former mayor, businessman and philanthropist from Augusta has died.

John Bridge passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.

He was the mayor of Augusta from 1997 to 1999 and also served as a city councilor and Augusta school board member.

Bridge owned a construction company and was well-known for his philanthropy.

He lead a $10 million fundraising campaign to build the current Kennebec Valley YMCA, which opened in 2006.

Last fall Bridge was honored by the Kennebec Historical Society for his contributions to the community and donations to the historical society.

He also received the lifetime achievement award from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2005.

No word yet on funeral services.

