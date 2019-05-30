Former Anson tax collector found guilty of stealing over $500,000 back in court Thursday

The former tax collector in Anson convicted of stealing more than $500,000 from the town was back in court Thursday challenging her guilty verdict.

Claudia Viles, 68, says she was provided with ineffective counsel, but the State argued otherwise.

She was found guilty of theft in June 2016, sentenced to five years in prison, and ordered to repay the town $566,000.

Viles was also convicted of failure to file or pay state income taxes and tampering with public records.

She took the stand in Skowhegan Thursday afternoon, still claiming her innocence, saying her attorney, Walter McKee, did not defend her properly.

Viles' new attorney says the jury was potentially affected by a newspaper article, and McKee did nothing with that information.

"We believe that he didn't provide a strong defense," said David Paris, Viles' defense attorney. "He didn't call the defense witnesses. He had no theory of defense on 12 of the 14 counts, and I find that to be somewhat incredible."

The State said Viles was provided with a vigorous defense.

They also said that the courts have held that attorneys' tactical decisions don't illicit ineffective counsel.

"Walt did the best with what he did, and unfortunately for Claudia Viles, she feels that wasn't enough," said Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin. "But the problem for Claudia Viles is she stole over $500,000, and the records show that the only person that could have committed the crime was Claudia Viles."

We're told it could take about two months for a decision to be reached.