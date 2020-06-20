Forgotten Felines of Maine held their Happy Summer fundraiser today

Forgotten Felines of Maine held their first in person event today since the pandemic.

Their Happy Summer event featured a bake sale, cat products, and a small yard sale to raise money for free-roaming cats.

They held the event outdoors and marked off areas to comply with social distancing and recommended guests wear masks.

The organizers said it felt good to be able to get out and raise money again since covid-19 limited their fundraising options.

"With the virus right now all of our events are cancelled almost all the way through the fall. Our bake sales, our cat shows and our craft shows, that's the way we raise money to help the cats that we rescue. So we decided to try to put this event together once we were able to open up a little bit," said Pamela Hansberry, the Executive Director at Forgotten Felines of Maine.

To learn more about their upcoming events visit their Facebook page at Forgotten Felines of Maine.

