Forest rangers warning of fire danger and suspends online burning brush permits

The Maine Fire Service says the state has seen one of the driest springs in a decade.

That means the risk for wild land fires is very high.

Because of that the Forest Service has temporarily suspended online burning brush permits.

Mainers will not be allowed to burn brush or wood debris unless they get a permit from their local fire department.

Forest rangers recommend keeping campfires small and have water close-by.

Bill Hamilton says, “We are asking town wardens to use extreme caution because it is very dry and consider suspension of permits until we get some significant rain. If you are issued a permit face to face then you have that opportunity to have an exchange. Talk about what you are going to burn, talk about safety practices.”

They also recommend making sure the fire is out completely when you're done and never leaving it unattended.