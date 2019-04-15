Forest products companies get innovation boost in Maine

A pair of Maine forest products companies is receiving $1.5 million in technology grants to bring innovation to one of the state's oldest industries.

The Maine Technology Institute is awarding $750,000 to GO Lab of Belfast. The other half of the money is going to Biofine Developments Northeast for a project in Bucksport.

GO Lab is a building products manufacturer. The company makes insulation from wood fiber that is designed to be renewable and recyclable. The company's production facility is located in a former paper mill in Madison.

BDNE is in the midst of developing a facility to facilitate production of a renewable heating oil substitute using wood biomass.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, call the awards a "substantial investment" in new technology.