Forest Rangers investigating illegal fire receive help with cleanup from local man

An illegal fire in Princeton over the weekend has the Forest Service investigating.

A local man has taken it upon himself to help with cleanup.

"We're in the town of Princeton, Dead Man's Landing, Pocomoonshine Lake." says Forest Ranger Ryan Maker. "It's a popular recreational spot for swimming and fishing."

The land is privately owned by Wagner Forest Management, but the public is allowed recreational access.

"We typically like to see families or people out and about to have a good time, going about their business, respecting the landowners.

That isn't what happened this past weekend. Forest Rangers were called to investigate the remains of an illegal fire where many tires had been burned.

"Just a large gathering of people taking advantage of the landowner and disrespecting the land."

"I come down here and go fishing."

Dale MacArthur says often when he comes down to the lake, he will pick up some discarded bottles.

"I came down here Sunday to pick up bottles. I got down here, and there was a forest ranger down here, and I offered to help him. So I went around and picked up all the bottles, and I picked up all the trash."

But the bulk of the fire remains are heavy and will have to be removed with machinery.

"It made me sad because you come down here and you see all the tires around here. Breaks your heart to look at. And I don't think it's right."

The Forest Service posted a thank you to MacArthur on their Facebook page Sunday. MacArthur says he wants to help out because he appreciates being able to use the land.

"If I can get the key for the dump, I can come back down here and clear those tires up."

The property owner has disallowed fires and overnight camping on the property, and Forest Ranger Ryan Maker says some property owners choose to close public access entirely over incidents like this.

"It's too bad that people do take advantage and do things like this."

Maker says despite those that have disrespected the land, he's glad there are people like MacArthur who want to help.

"That's a big part of what makes Maine what it is."