Foreign exchange students face challenge of the first day at a new school in a new country

A lot of kids have those first-day jitters when it comes to going back to school.

There's even more anxiety when it's a new school.

But how about the first day at a new school in a completely different country?

Selina Lufkin and her family have hosted foreign exchange students from Italy, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Switzerland.

Now, she's hosting Max from Germany and JJ from Thailand, both of whom have shortened their names to make them easier to pronounce.

Nele Maxime Schmidt or "Max" from Germany says, "I didn't really think it would be that different from Germany, but it actually is."

Wong Sakron Wongtanate or "JJ" from Thailand says, "Everyone here knows each other and they say hi to, how do you call it, strangers?"

Max and JJ will be juniors at Brewer High School this fall, and they've already noticed a few differences.

Max says, "You don't get to choose your classes, so that was a really big thing for me here. We've been going over the courses I can get into."

It's the same way for JJ in Thailand, and both enjoyed the freedom to choose based on their interests.

He says, "I take photography. I love taking pictures. It's going to be a fun class."

JJ is even part of the cross country team.

He says, "In Thailand, we don't have any activities to do in school. This will be the first time I'm part of a team."

But things like language can be a barrier.

"Tell me about first day jitters."

"Jitters? What do you mean by jitters? I'm sorry."

"Are you nervous at all for your first day of school?"

"I am nervous. But mostly about meeting new people and getting to know them."

But Selina Lufkin has helped many foreign exchange students through their first-day nerves.

"My thing is, after having all these kids and raising my own, is that teenagers are the same all over the world."

Max and JJ will attend orientation at the high school Wednesday, getting a chance to meet some of their teachers and classmates before their first day of school Thursday.

While they both told TV 5 they are nervous, they did say they are also excited for the school year and Selina Lufkin says by the end of their stay, the students she has hosted don't want to leave.