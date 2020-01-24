Foreign Exchange students in Maine teach others about their cultures

Foreign exchange high school students staying with host families across Central Maine were invited to Orono Middle School to teach kids about their countries and cultures.

"Today we have here 29 students from 17 countries, and I know they have some awesome things to share. The point of the AFS program is to experience American Culture and to share their own culture," said Sylvia Williams, a Volunteer with the organization.

"I think a lot of Maine kids don't ever get to go outside of the borders of Maine. It's like this is it, this is the world. So, by having all these young people here, they've learned the world is so much bigger then they are," said Williams.

"Meeting foreign students who are living in the local area provides them with a unique opportunity to do that, you know to learn about diversity in our world," said Richard Glencross, Principal of Orono Middle School.

For more information about the AFS program, you can visit afsusa.org.