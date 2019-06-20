Forbes names Hannaford top employer in Maine

Hannaford Supermarkets was just named the top employer in the state.

Forbes magazine ranked Hannaford the number one employer in Maine in its "America's Best Employers by State" survey.

Over 80,000 full and part-time employees were surveyed.

Each employee was asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to others.

Staff say the company really focuses on the culture within their stores.

“We foster open communication and dialogue and feedback,” said Vic Wood of Hannaford Supermarkets. “We also support diversity and inclusion. We thinks it's important to be a good community partner. We think it's important to give back to the communities in which we serve. We really focus on youth development, helping people love healthier lives, and fighting hunger is one of our big focuses."

Here in Maine, Hannaford employs 10,000 people at its 63 stores.

