For the second time this week, TSA at Portland Jetport intercepts loaded handgun

On Thursday, TSA officers at the Portland Jetport intercepted *another* gun that a passenger was trying to get on board a plane.

That's the second time in two days, and according to the TSA the only two guns they have found so far this year.

Authorities say a Florida man had the loaded gun in his backpack.

The day before a woman from Minot was stopped when a loaded gun was found in her purse.

Both firearms were detected when the passengers entered the checkpoint x-ray machine.

