For the 15th year, Christmas is for Kids at Central High School

Fifteen years ago, a tradition was born at Central High School in Corinth.

The entire school donates to the Penquis Christmas is for Kids program.

TV5 was there Tuesday morning as the Red Devils acted like Christmas angels...

15 years and still going strong..

"It brings a certain kind of joy to people knowing that we can help the kids that aren't as fortunate as us," said Central Senior Sadie Fraser-Read.

Every class has 5 advisories, or homerooms made up of 12 - 15 kids. Each group selecting kids to give to.

"We go on the Christmas is for Kids website and we choose the kids," said Senior Gavin McIntyre. "We see what they are interested in can we go on and buy a present that would relate to them for their age."

Then a school wide assembly where the kids give the gifts to the folks at Penquis.

"This is so wonderful every year to come to the school and see what they do," said Renae Muskatell, Community Relations Director for Penquis. "They are so involved in giving it's just so wonderful to see."

The hope at Central High School is that the students ongoing generosity inspires others to do the same.

"It's a really nice feeling knowing that someone that may not of thought they were going to get a Christmas present this year is going to wake up and have a present this Christmas," added Senior Natalie Bickerstaff. "Something they really wanted. It's always nice when you pick a family knowing that you were going to help all the kids in that family get what they wanted this year."

"I've done it for four years and my sister did it for four years before that in high school so I just think we should inspire other schools to do this," said Fraser-Read. "I think it's just a nice thing to be able to get into the mood for the kids who can't have a Christmas themselves."

"The school is really an example to other schools in the area to give in to get involved this way," added Muskatell.