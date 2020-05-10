For graduation day, Maine universities go virtual

The University of Southern Maine observed its 140th Commencement Ceremony online for the first time ever on Saturday.

Every graduate was recognized and featured in a video streamed on USM's website, which also featured remarks by a student speaker, University President Glenn Cummings and two honorary degree recipients.

Participants in the virtual celebration included Leyla Hashi, a Communications major from Portland. Hashi, an immigrant from Somali, said she was the first in her family to receive a college degree and shared that she was honored and humbled to give the commencement speech.

"In September, we all thought it was going to be like any other school year," Hashi said. "Then, so much changed, I really want my speech to remind the Class of 2020 that there's still such a big world out there. Within that big world lies opportunities that are just waiting to be executed. Do not let these circumstances cloud your opportunities to come."

Officials at USM said there are plans for an in-person ceremony to be held Oct. 3 during the university's annual homecoming weekend.

The University of Maine at Farmington also went virtual this year. UMF's graduating class of 2020 was honored by the Alumni Council with a virtual toast. The virtual event began with a personal message from UMF President Edward Serna, and featured a series of short speeches from faculty, staff and students.

"We are so proud of our graduates and all they have achieved this year," said Edward Serna, UMF president. "They have inspired their families, fellow students and communities with an exceptional level of determination and innovation during these unprecedented times. It is an honor to take this moment to celebrate their personal commitment and singular success in accomplishing their educational goals."

According to officials, a traditional Commencement ceremony will be held on the Farmington campus this summer on Aug. 22.