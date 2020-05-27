Food trucks given the green light to open on Bangor waterfront

Bangor's food trucks have been given the green light to open up at the waterfront.

Bangor Parks and Rec made the announcement over Facebook.

Officials say they spoke with food truck vendors about ways they could open things up safely.

They say each had unique ideas for how they could serve their customers while maintaining CDC guidelines.

The city has also helped with getting them up and running.

Director of Bangor Parks and Rec Tracy Willette says, "We've expanded their area down here. We've essentially turned them around to serve out of the parking lot and establish a sort of food court area for them to set up their serving lines to allow for distancing and be able to still utilize much of the parking lot for folks coming down to park and get service from each of the food vendors."

Pompeii Pizza is opening next Wedensday.

JJ's Jerk Shack is planning to open sometime next week.

Casa Mexicana and Wild Cow Creamery are planning to open in mid-June.

You can check out each of their Facebook pages for more information.