Food preservation workshop to be held in Bangor

It's harvest season and time to figure out what to do with all the food from your garden.

UMaine Cooperative Extension is holding a series of hands-on food preservation workshops.

The first one is set for Saturday from nine to noon in Bangor and covers the basics of safely canning food.

Laurie Bowen is a Community Education Assistant with the Cooperative Extension and will be teaching the class. She says the course is great for beginners or canners looking to refresh their skills.

"We also invite canners that have been at it for a long time. We have recipes that change. Techniques that change. The science of it changes so we really need to use the most up to date methods and the most up to date equipment."

To register call 942-7396 or search for ‘hands-on workshops’ on the University of Maine Extension website.

