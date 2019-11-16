Food drive held for furry friends of the elderly

A food drive for furry friends of the elderly took place at Shaw's in Bangor today.

Furry Friends Food Bank was accepting pet food and donations as part of their "Fill the truck day."

The food donated goes towards helping the elderly keep their pets, and help feed them.

The agency has already helped over 400 seniors in the surrounding counties.

"It's really great to see our community rallying behind such a great cause. One of the many reasons why where's out here as a PD is just trying to help other agencies who are trying to make sure all members of our Bangor community are taken care of. Including canines like Marcy."

For those who need help or want to donate towards the cause, folks can go to the Eastern Area Agency on Aging website.