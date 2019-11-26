Food drive benefits local families in need

Folks at Blueberry Broadcasting need your help to feed Mainers in need.

We caught up with them on the second day of their 21st annual food drive.

Since Monday, the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine truck has been outside the Bangor Mall waiting to be filled with non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are welcome too.

Folks will be back outside Wednesday from 6 in the morning until 6 at night.

Radio personality, Mike Dow, “We've seen a lot of families, a lot of businesses, that have been collecting food for the past several months and they brought it down here and it's been so cool to watch the kids put the food on the truck. They are starting a tradition that will keep going for years and years."

Elizabeth Brunton, Bangor Police Department's Community Resource Officer, "By donating to a cause like this even something small, our joint efforts could have a real impact on our community and neighbors that again stare hunger in the face every single day."

Items collected go to a different food pantry each day.

The food collected on Tuesday went to the Brewer Area Food Pantry.

Wednesday, food collected benefits Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard.

If you can’t make it to the mall Wednesday, you can donate online at https://www.gsfb.org/bbfooddrive/