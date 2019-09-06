National Food Bank Day shines a light on Corinth food pantry

Many of our neighbors are in need of food assistance.

Friday, September 6th is National Food Bank Day.

It's celebrated on the first Friday in September and encourages folks to commit to helping their local food pantries.

We visited Safe Place Food Pantry in Corinth.

They serve over 650 families across 45 towns every month.

They have more than two dozen volunteers who help make it all possible.

Manager, Bud Drew says it can be hard seeing how many folks are impacted by food insecurity, but it's nice to know they are helping those living on a low budget.

"That's when all of this hard work means the most to us is when we know that they are getting what they need, and that little "thank you" that they give us means the world,” Drew explained.

Safe Haven Food Pantry is open the first and third weeks of each month.

They're always accepting help and donations, including non-perishable food items and cash.

To find a pantry near you visit: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ard/tefap/Penobscot.shtml