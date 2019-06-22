Food and Medicine to hold annual benefit auction

A benefit auction will be held next Saturday in Brewer.

It’s sponsored by Food and Medicine.

Proceeds benefit the 17th annual Solidarity Harvest.

The live benefit auction takes place Saturday, June 29th at the Solidarity Center at 20 Ivers Street in Brewer.

It’s $5 per paddle to bid at the live auction; select items will be offered online through their Facebook page.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Auction begins at 5:00 p.m.

Donations of items will be accepted through Friday, June 28.

Email Melissa@foodandmedicine.org for more information.

