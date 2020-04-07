Food Pantry in Belfast needs new wheels

No Greater Love Food Pantry in Belfast is looking for some new wheels.

The pantry says it has doubled the amount of food it’s picking up and delivering; anywhere from 25 to 3,500 pounds at a time.

They say the minivan they’ve been using for the last eighteen years was already too small, even before the increase in weight, and as need continues to grow they're looking for a box truck to stay ahead of the pace.

“We’re hoping to get the word out there that maybe someone has one that they're not using,” said Mary Guindon of the pantry. “A company that has put one to rest, and might need a little work. Something we can afford to do. The van has done its job, but we can’t put all that weight in there.”

If you have any information that can help No Greater Love Food Pantry, call 299-2093 or email them at nogreaterlovefoodpantry@gmail.com.

