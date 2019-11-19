Food Drive in Brewer offers raffle prizes

Higher Ground Services in Brewer is raffling off baskets of prizes as part of their food drive.

They're accepting non-perishable food items that will be brought to area food pantries.

For each donation, you will receive one raffle ticket to use toward any of their many raffle prizes.

"There's such a sense of food insecurity in the area that if we can help in any way to make people a little less worried about what they're going to put on the table tomorrow. Personally I really like the bedroom set. It's a nice name brand. It's not something you might spend time, spend the money for. A family game night basket, and who doesn't love a massage," said Lizz Cousins, the Office Manager.

The food drive continues until the end of November.

You can bring donations to their location on Center Street in Brewer.