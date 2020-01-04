Folks took part in a "New Year's Row-Solution" marathon

Bangor CrossFit brought people together for a tough workout after the holidays this morning.

Teams of three to five came together to take part in the gym's second annual "New Year's Row-Solution" marathon, where they worked together to indoor row a total distance of over forty-two hundred meters.

CrossFit’s coach said it was a healthy way to start off the new year on a strong note.

"The end goal of the whole event is just have some fun,” says Tiffany Surette, the head coach at Bangor Crossfit. “Discover where you can dig in deep, and what it's like to set a goal and work in a team and communicate with each other. It was a way to exercise, be with friends in one place, doing a really healthy activity to get the new year started."

The event was open to rowers of all skill levels.

For those looking for a bit more of a challenge, the gym intends to host a timed 2k event in February.

