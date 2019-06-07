Folks take to local bakeries for National Doughnut Day

Each year on the first Friday of June, folks all over the U.S. enjoy their favorite doughnut.

"More of a plain guy. Not so sweet as the full glazed ones."

It's National Doughnut Day and many different bakeries are participating.

We stopped into The Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery in Northeast Harbor where for the past 45 years, they have been known for their homemade doughnuts.

"My grandfather started it, my father ran it for approximately 20 years, and I have been here since then, and then my son Logan works with me as well sometimes."

They make a variety of different kinds including blueberry, chocolate, pumpkin, and apple.

"Summertime, we will go through a gazillion doughnuts. We have doughnuts going out all day long."

STAND UP-"Many of the customers coming in and out this morning tell me that the chocolate and the blueberry are some of the best."

"What is your favorite kind? Oh, blueberry, or chocolate? Both."

A family that visits Maine each year from Pennsylvania says they never miss a chance to have The Colonel's doughnuts.

"Every time we visit from Maine, we always come to The Colonel's Restaurant for doughnuts because they're delicious. Good flavor, really good flavor. It doesn't just take like sugar."

The head baker says he has a passion for baking and enjoys making people happy with his tasty treats.

"I want to say that the man behind the counter does a lot, and it makes me feel good that everybody walks out with a smile on their face. In the summer, I see what makes me happy is the white bags going up and down Main Street so they got a doughnut."

The Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery is open through October every day from 8 to 9.