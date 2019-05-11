Folks stop into Skowhegan Home Show

Folks in Skowhegan stopped at the Fairgrounds to check out the Skowhegan Home Show.

Hosted by Main Street Skowhegan, it's a way to connect local business owners with prospective customers.

From roofers to landscapers there was something for everyone.

More than two dozen vendors participated.

"This is a great way for our local businesses to meet new clients and new potential customers. So, we really wanted to support our local businesses and hopefully that interns to grow the economy."

Main Street Skowhegan is a nonprofit focused on the ongoing revitalization of the town.

