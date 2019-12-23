Folks recover from Sunday's police chase and shoot out in Canaan

As the investigation into Sunday's cop chase and shoot out continue, Waterville Police Officer Timothy Hinton, who was shot in both arms, is being hailed a hero.

Police say Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony wounded Hinton Sunday afternoon.

Hinton stopped a car driven by Murray-Burns after a shoplifting complaint from the Waterville Wal-Mart, only to have Murray-Burns drive away. While pursuing, Murray-Burns shot at Hinton, striking him twice. That didn't stop Hinton from continuing to follow him.

"Even though wounded, Tim continued to pursue him," said Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey. "He was very concerned that the person would get away. And he wanted other pursuing officers to at least pick up the chase before he stopped."

Chief Massey says Hinton's spirits were high after he left the hospital Sunday afternoon.

"It ended with a good outcome for law enforcement yesterday," said Massey. "Although Tim was wounded, he went home last night with his family, and we're thankful for that -- that he was able to go home and huddle up with his family last night, his wife and his children."

Police weren't the only ones in the line of fire as at least one civilian was also shot at.

Danna Ware was on her way to pick up her grandchildren when she unsuspectedly drove within a few dozen feet of the gunman.

She heard gunshots and immediately ducked down and booked it in reverse.

"As I backed up, the gun shots got louder, and one hit my back window," said Ware. "One of the fragments of the bullet did hit my shoulder, but it didn't break the skin. And I just backed out on to Route 2 thinking that getting hit by a car would be better than dying right then and there."

Ware says she's grateful it was only her in the car at the time.

"Unfortunately, the bullet where it came in, that's where my grandson sits behind me in his carseat, and it just would have been -- the what ifs just keep going on and on and on in my mind since it happened," said Ware.

She also says she's thankful for law enforcement who stopped the gunman before anyone else got seriously hurt.