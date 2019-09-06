Folks rappel off Hollywood Casino to support PCHC

Folks are going "over the edge" to help raise funds to support children's mental health.

Penobscot Community Health Care is giving you the chance Saturday to rappel from the top of the Hollywood Casino building.

It all starts at 9 a.m.- rain or shine.

For the second year, PCHC has partnered with Over the Edge to hold this fundraiser.

This year, it's a hundred-foot drop from the top of the casino

Austin Muchemore, Hollywood Casino, said, "PCHC is particularly important to us because so many of our team members and their families use their services and take advantage of it. They're just a wonderful organization that also does so much for this community."

Our own Brianna Bires took on the challenge Friday evening.

For more information head to https://ote.pchc.com