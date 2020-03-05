Folks rally at the State House for lawmakers to support expanded dental care

A few dozen folks rallied at the State House Thursday advocating for a bill that would give more Mainers access to dental care.

It would allow people who make under $17,000 a year to get basic dental prevention and treatment.

The only Medicaid dental benefit for adults in Maine is limited emergency care.

Supporters say lack of access negatively affects their lives.

"When people look at me, they see lazy; they don't see hardworking," said Bangor resident Camryn Hammill. "They see why didn't she just brush her teeth? They don't see that I have teeth that are predominately close together, and then I went four years without dental care, and I'm still without dental care. They don't see six month waiting periods to see a doctor."

The bill passed unanimously in committee and is waiting on votes in the House and Senate.