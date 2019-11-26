Folks protest Sen. Collins' offices on impeachment hearings

There were protests at the offices of Republican Sen. Susan Collins Tuesday urging her to support impeaching and removing President Trump from office.

There were about 15 people at her Augusta office.

They rallied outside and were able to speak with her staffers.

Organizers say they want collins to listen to their views on impeachment.

"I feel like if this doesn't happen in this case then it's going to set up a horrible precedent and basically the rule of democracy will be over in the United States," said Alicia Barnes, one of the organizers.

We caught up with Sen. Collins Tuesday as well.

"What I think is important for me as someone who is likely to receive the articles of impeachment in the Senate is to remain objective, to wait until all of the evidence is in, to wait until the trial occurs, because my role is that of a juror and a judge," said Collins.

The House is yet to vote on impeachment. That could come after Thanksgiving break.