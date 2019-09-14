Folks participate in Lyme education conference

With Lyme disease becoming more prevalent in Maine, The Brewer Community School held a conference on the topic.

MaineLyme is helping to discuss prevention, raise awareness and overall educate parents and the public about the disease.

Experts say it's important for parents to know the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Some of those include fatigue, difficulty focusing, new social anxiety, and regression in development.

We spoke with a speaker on a few ways to protect yourself.

"The most common one is Permethrin that we can actually put on our clothes," says Tom Moorcroft, an Osteopathic Physician. "We can spray it, let it dry, then it's safe for us. Not safe for your fish, so up in this area, don't apply it then toss it on things and letting it run off because it's really bad for aquatic life. Otherwise, it's healthy once it dries on our clothes, and that's a great way to do it."

The event was free to the public.

