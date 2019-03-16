Folks knit for a cause in Belfast

Knitters gathered in Belfast today to knit for a cause...

The KnitMaine-ia team and the Women of St. Margaret's hosted their bi-annual Knit-a-Thon.

All proceeds benefit H.O.M.E, an organization in Orland that is dedicated to helping low-income and homeless families.

Participants can make any donation they would like or donate based on how long they knit for.

"I believe it brings the community together as well as helping. People love to knit anyways and it is supporting a cause and it is inspiring to people. Whether you are a new knitter or you have been knitting for years."

The Knit-a-Thon started at 8 AM and goes until 8 PM.