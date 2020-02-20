Folks invited to Lincoln for Cabin Fever Reliever

For the first time ever the Lincoln Events and Tourism Committee is holding the Cabin Fever Reliever.

Kelly Ryder says, "This kind of year when people kind of get stuck at home and there is only so much you can do sometimes if you are an indoor cat and we have this beautiful park here that is right in the center of town and Lincoln is a great place for outdoor recreation so we just thought hey let's get out and promote what we have. Promote what you love."

On Saturday, February 22nd starting at 3:30 at Prince Thomas Park near Mattanawcook Pond there will be a chili cook-off, an ice bar, live music and more.

Ryder says, "After they come and do the chili cook-off, have a couple of beers here I hope they go and visit our local restaurants. Hopefully, people will stay at our local hotels, maybe shop around. We really do have a lot of small businesses in town that could use the support especially in this maybe slower part of the year."

They have also created a large ice skating rink for locals to enjoy all winter long.

She says, "We have ice-skates available at the Rec Department if you'd like to borrow them. Please come get them by Friday."

This weekend the Lincoln Snowhounds are hosting their annual Snowcross event as well.

The Brady Nickerson Foundation will be hosting an ice fishing tournament too.

Kelly says, "We really want people to go check out the Snow Cross Races too and then come check out this event and then maybe hit our local restaurants after."

To find out more about all the events happening this weekend you can visit lincolnmaine.org.