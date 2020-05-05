Folks in Corinth donate gift of life on Giving Tuesday

Folks in Corinth were giving in a big way on this Giving Tuesday.

Northern Light Mayo Hospital and the American Red Cross joined forces in an effort to keep the vital supply of needed blood flowing in.

The President of Mayo hospital, Marie Vienneau says the need is always high, particularly during this time of corona virus.

She acknowledges that some folks may be concerned about giving blood due to safety concerns.

But she says they are taking every precaution to protect themselves and others while you give the gift of life.

Vienneau says, "It's always safe and I think you know that the Red Cross is good at what they do and they're going to take all the guidelines and appropriate use of personal protective equipment and everything to keep us safe and themselves safe. We will all be masked, we will all be 6 feet apart, and we will be doing everything we can to maintain safety while still giving blood to keep that critical supply up."

As we mentioned before it is Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement encouraging people to help others.

You can take part by donating to any nonprofit of your choice.