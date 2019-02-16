Folks honor memory of Mount View student with Riley's Wish Winter Games and Derby

"My son was about ice fishing and making memories with his family and that is what we are here to celebrate."

Folks came together to honor the memory of a Mount View High School student.

16-year-old Riley Boulay was killed in a car accident just before Christmas in 2017.

Family and friends spent the day at Lake Saint George State Park to participate in the second annual Riley's Wish Winter Games and Derby.

"He is smiling on us right now and he loves everyone standing around here and playing games with us and riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers up and down the lake and ice fishing. He was apart of the outdoors and we want to keep his spirit alive by doing events like this."

All proceeds from the event go towards a scholarship fund started by his family.

"It is really not about the money for us. We know we will raise money. It's most importantly about people making memories with their family because you can't get that time back."

There was plenty of ice fishing, winter games like fish chuckin, and fun to go around.

"He would be the center of attention I think. He loved his four-wheelers and snowmobiles. He would be like all the boys riding around across the lake on the snowmobile, he loved ice fishing and being the center of attention, playing all the games like he would love it."

The Boulay family hopes to host the event for many years to come.

"We are always thinking about him and it is always going to be hard but it has definitely gotten easier and today just helps bring out all the great memories and just spending it with friends and family is what is most important to us."