Folks get in last minute Christmas shopping in Augusta

You know what they say: there's no time like the present. That was the case for many folks trying to get their last minute Christmas shopping done Tuesday throughout the Marketplace at Augusta.

Parking lots were full and many stores had long checkout lines.

That was the case at Michael's, which has a huge selection of Christmas-themed goods, as well as educational toys for kids.

"A lot of STEM stuff, a lot of science-aimed kid kits," said Madi True, Customer Experience Manager at Michael's. "It's really neat. It's really cool to see that people are putting science into the minds of children at Christmas."

They say folks have been in the Christmas spirit.

"We had one customer who actually came in and they wrote a little note to the cashier and put a five dollar bill in a little envelope and was like, 'I'm giving these out in the Christmas season because it's stressful for cashiers and retail employees.' And that was like the best thing. It made her day completely. It was so fantastic," said True.

And one of everyone's favorite Christmas presents, as always, is books. Barnes and Noble was packed all day.

"A lot of what's happening right now is that they've gotten all their big stuff out of the way," said Allison Bernier, a book seller at Barnes & Noble. "They've gotten the really Hallmark presents that people are going to find under the tree tomorrow, so now they just want to get the cool little gadgets and stuff like that that just adds the sort of magic and fun of it."

Bernier says she enjoys helping folks select the perfect book for someone.

"I love the customers here," said Bernier. "I love seeing people come in because people are excited to get that book for someone that they're going to love forever."