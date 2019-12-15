Folks gather for early Hanukkah celebration

Hanukkah is one week away.

However, folks at the Congregation Beth Israel gathered for a Hanukkah party in Bangor.

It was a fun and festive time complete with games, music, crafts, and delicious food.

It was a great time for the local Jewish community to be close to family and friends.

"It's all about light! Hanukkah is the celebration of light, this is the darkest time of the year, and we just try to bring some light into the world. And so the center of the festival is the lighting of the Menorah. It's all about light," said Rabbi Bil Siemers

Hanukkah begins next Sunday night.