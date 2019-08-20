Folks from Downeast Horizon kick off their week-long adventure at Camp CaPella

It was the perfect day for an annual cookout and giving back celebration at Camp CaPella.

Downeast Horizons participants, family, guardians and staff joined together for a day of fun leading into their week-long camp.

Camp CaPella is a place where individuals with developmental disabilities can do all sorts of outdoor activities thanks to their accessible facilities.

Tuesday, everyone enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers while soaking up the sun, going for a dip and socializing with their peers.

Tony Zambrano, Executive Director for Downeast Horizons says, "Our donors help us afford to rent this camp for a whole week for our folks. A lot of our folks would not have the ability or the funds to do it without it. So, this is their only camp experience all year long and we are very grateful that Camp Capella allows us to do this."

Back in May, over 75 individuals from Downeast Horizons helped clean and open Camp Capella for the season. Now, it's their turn to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Participants will enjoy all sorts of organized fun until Sunday.