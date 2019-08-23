Folks demand justice for dog killed in Winter Harbor home invasion

Protestors showed up at the Hancock County Courthouse Friday to demand justice for Franky the dog.

It's been nearly a year since Franky was stolen from Philip Torrey in Winter Harbor and murdered.

Nathan Burke of Steuben and Justin Chipman of Winter Harbor have been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

They're free on bail.

The dog's remains were found wrapped in garbage bags.

Becky Sutherland, Organizer, "We are just out here because we want to keep it alive, we don't want it to get swept under the rug. I always knew the justice system was slow-going but this is ridiculous that they are stretching it out as long as they have and nothing has been done. Something should be done. I mean, here these two gentlemen are walking out on the streets free and I think it might bring some closure to Phil when something happens as well."

The protestors say they'll stand outside the courthouse each month until justice has been served.