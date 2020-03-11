Folks come together to honor Maine's young artists

Nearly two hundred people came together in Augusta today to honor Maine's young artists.

March is Youth Art Month.

The Maine Arts Commission is hosting a student exhibition at the statehouse.

The work of 45 student artists from 14 counties is on display.

The exhibit also showcases how Maine performing arts educators go the extra mile for their students.

"They work under incredible conditions, and they are incredibly dedicated, and there is some really really wonderful work that comes out of their dedication and the commitment of the students and entire student body and, of course, families."

Students from ages six to 18 have their art on display.