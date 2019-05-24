Folks collect food in Bangor to help those in need

Folks from United Way of Eastern Maine were out collecting food for those in need at the Bangor Sam's Club Friday.

From Cheerios and oatmeal to peanut butter and soup, generous shoppers contributed to filling a van.

Organizers say feeding those in need is a year-round priority.

Meredith Alexander, United Way of Eastern Maine, said, "Kids are getting finished with school and are going to be home the whole summer. It could be a struggle if you don't have those school lunches and school breakfast. This is a great way and opportunity for people to get involved in helping feed folks in our community."

All donated food will go to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

For more ways to help visit, www.unitedwayem.org or www.gsfb.org