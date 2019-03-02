Families gather in Newport to hold a 100th birthday bash for Dr. Seuss.

Kids in Newport celebrated a milestone birthday of someone special.

Kids and their families gathered at the Newport Cultural Center to hold a 100th birthday bash for Dr. Seuss.

Seuss was a well-known author known for his quirky children's books which are filled with rhymes.

The event was hosted by the GFWC Newport Women's Club. They plan on giving away 50 Dr. Seuss books to area schools, thanks to the help from the community.

Jane Briggs, President, GFWC Newport Woman's Club, said, "It was one of the ideas from the General Federal of Woman's Clubs International to give away 1,000 books and we will do that within a 2-year period so, this was our celebration and our way, Newport's way of giving back to the community."

The club was just one of many celebrating the 17th annual "Read Across America Day."