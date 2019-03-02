Folks celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Doctor Martin Luther King Junior would have turned 90 years old this year.

Folks gathered in Orono to celebrate his life and legacy.

The annual King Breakfast, held every year on the University of Maine campus, was originally scheduled for January 21st but, was postponed due to weather.

The breakfast celebration featured food and music and gave those in attendance the opportunity to celebrate King's dedication to diversity.

Robert Dana, Vice President of Student Life, said, "We're so thrilled that so many people come today to celebrate what I would call as sort of pushing back the dark and sort of working for justice, equality, diversity, and inclusion. It was wonderful. Everyone was here and it was a happy and engaging event, and I think that people felt as though together we can make a big difference."

The event was co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life.