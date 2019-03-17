Folks celebrate at local Irish pub this St. Patrick's Day

Folks broke out their fuzzy green hats and shamrock necklaces to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

"Everybody is happy. There are lots of people here with Irish heritage and people if they aren't Irish they want to be Irish."

Geaghans's Pub in Bangor prepares days in advance for the Irish holiday.

We are told it is their busiest day of the year.

"This Sunday will probably be twice as busy as a normal Sunday. It only comes once a year, thank goodness, but it is a wonderful day. It is a wonderful opportunity to gather with friends and for family also."

"We're just having fun, having drinks, celebrating our Irish heritage. Just having a really good time today and celebrating St. Patrick's Day."

The Irish pub will be open until 11 PM tonight, for folks to continue to celebrate.

Some say St. Patrick's Day is a great way for parts of the community to come together.

"I think it is just an excuse for everybody to go out, be happy and forget about all their troubles, have fun and a good time."

"Everybody has a big smile on their face. It is a big communal thing I think. Everybody just forgets about whatever worries you have in life and have a little fun and have a couple of hugs and we are all good."

Geaghans also has a special menu along with drinks to enjoy.

"Happy St. Patrick's Day!"