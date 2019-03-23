Folks celebrate Maine Maple Weekend in Skowhegan

"Maple producing is unique to this area and so this just gives a chance to celebrate that."

In honor of Maine Maple Weekend, folks gathered in downtown Skowhegan for the 13th annual Maple Festival.

"We are celebrating Somerset County's long-standing status as the top maple producing county in the U.S."

We are told Somerset County has 1.73 million taps, making it the nation's top producing county.

"It's huge. A lot of producers, all from backyard maple syrup producers to real big businesses as well."

The festival featured many different events including chainsaw carving, marshmallow roasting, and music DJed by the community radio station.

"It's an interesting fact that I think gets forgotten sometimes so we are very proud of it and we have a lot of pride in our community and it is a good way to celebrate that. "

Kids were also able to learn how to tap a maple tree.

"It felt pretty easy because I don't think we got in there but when her dad did it pretty hard it definitely got in."

"My grandma does it and I helped her last year do it when I was up here at Maine Maple Weekend."

Skowhegan's Maple Festival also helps bring business to local restaurants and storefronts.

"It brings people downtown. It kind of relives a little bit of cabin fever. We are at the end of winter and kind of brings a little bit of life into downtown for the weekend."

Main Street Skowhegan hopes to keep hosting the festival for many years to come.

"What do you guys think of Maine Maple Weekend? Awesome!"