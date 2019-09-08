Folks celebrate Maine Apple Sunday

Fall is approaching which means apple season is here.

Apple orchards all across the state took part today in the 20th annual Maine Apple Sunday.

We visited Conant Apple Orchards in Etna.

They had a variety of events going on such as face painting, wagon rides, and of course apple picking.

"It's about the families coming out, tradition, our orchard's been open since 1945. It's been going down generation to generation and we like to share all our memories with all those other families coming out."

There was also plenty of treats for families to enjoy.