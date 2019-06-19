Folks celebrate Juneteenth

Folks around the nation are celebrating Juneteenth today.

Slaves in America were officially free on June 19th, 1865.

Juneteenth Independence Day is an American holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery.

Folks in Brewer got together at the Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park to mark the occasion.

"Juneteenth is the celebration of the spirit of self-empowerment and the commemoration a long and arduous fight for freedom of African American and the United States."

Brewer's Chamberlain Freedom Park is home to the first official Maine memorial to the underground railroad, a network of secret routes and people credited with helping thousands of slaves escape to freedom.

